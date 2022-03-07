Webinar - Conflict Minerals in 2022

Russian 3TG in the Supply Chain

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On 16 March 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the changes surrounding conflict minerals compliance in 2022 and beyond. This webinar will discuss how to maintain compliance with Dodd-Frank as well as adapt to customer pressure from the changing geopolitical landscape.

The most important issue in the ethical sourcing of minerals in 2022 will be how to handle Russian sources of minerals in the supply chain. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused many companies to cut ties with business in Russia. Smelter lists are publicly available when companies file their Conflict Minerals Report. This webinar will discuss solutions for how to handle this sudden, new pressure.

Beyond sourcing conflict minerals from Russian, this webinar will also discuss utilizing similar strategies for identifying and removing Uighur forced labour from the mineral supply chain. Furthermore, there are new gold refiners with recent allegations of sourcing smuggled gold from the DRC. The webinar will conclude with a brief look at current and upcoming changes including cobalt, mica, copper, etc.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Internal/external pressures related to Russian 3TG

Russian gold imports/exports

Strategies for removing smelters from the supply chain

Recent allegations of smelters sourcing smuggled gold from the DRC

Smelters connected to mines in Xinjiang

Looking ahead to cobalt, mica, copper, and other metals

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on March 16 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Conflict Minerals in 2022

Date: 16 March 2022

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1479324047489702671 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in conflict minerals smelter RCOI and due diligence. Claigan offers world-class services related to smelters sourcing from the DRC and surrounding countries to assist with annual conflict minerals reports and is a leader in identifying high-risk smelters before they become pervasive in the supply chain. Claigan has expanded this role into smelters sourcing from CAHRA's. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

View original content:

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.