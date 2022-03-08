dvm360® Hosts 2022 Hospital Design360® Competition

CRANBURY, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360®, the No. 1 multimedia platform in the animal health industry, is accepting entries for best-in-class architectural design recognition for veterinary facilities and animal shelters now through May 15, 2022.

dvm360® is the No. 1 multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, (PRNewsfoto/dvm360®) (PRNewswire)

"Every year, we look forward to showcasing how architectural design elevates veterinary medicine from improving patient care, compassion fatigue and wellness, safety, overall operations, and hospital growth and revenue," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®.

All animal health veterinary clinics, practices, hospitals, and shelters including those owned by publicly traded corporations, and those funded by foundations, government agencies and nonprofit organizations in the United States and its territories are encouraged to enter their facility design project. New builds and renovation projects must have been completed between January 1, 2016, and December 30, 2021, to qualify. Check out eligibility here.

Entries will be independently judged by a selection committee of veterinary hospital design architects and veterinary professionals based on the following best practice criteria:

design to meet best practices for practicing medicine

design for efficiency of space usage while also protecting the wellbeing and safety of people and animals

innovation in architectural design and workflow

setting a high standard for client and patient care

overcoming obstacles to build the project

bridging an effective design to today's technology

Two grand prize winners will be selected 1 in each of 2 categories: facility design projects under 8,000 square feet, and those over 8,000 square feet. Up to 5 merit award winners will also be selected.

"By hosting the Hospital Design360® competition, we're not only celebrating best-in-class facility design in the veterinary industry, but also bringing awareness about how architectural design positively impacts patient care," said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, and chief veterinary officer, dvm360®.

Grand prize winners will receive full conference registration to Fetch, a dvm360® Conference, in Kansas City, Missouri, August 26-28, 2022. Grand prize winners will also be invited to attend the awards banquet held at the conference. All winners will be featured in dvm360® magazine and on dvm360.com.

The entry forms are due no later than May 15, 2022.

Learn more at Hospital Design360® Competition



About dvm360®

dvm360® is the leading multi-media provider of animal health care communications, education, and research for veterinary professionals for over 50 years. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information, and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360° solution for continuing education—print, digital, in-person, and on-demand. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact:

Michael Altmann

maltmann@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dvm