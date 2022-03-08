LandSouth Breaks Ground on The Livano Nations Apartments in Nashville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has started construction on The Livano Nations, an amenities-rich multifamily community in Nashville, TN.

LIV Development is the owner/developer. LandSouth has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with LIV. The Livano Nations will be the twelfth project between the two companies, and their second in Nashville. The Livano Nations will be located at 4000 Walter S. Davis Boulevard and is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

"We value our relationship with LIV and are thrilled to partner with them again to bring another beautiful community to the growing Nashville area," shared LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "The Livano Nations will bring the best of both companies, focusing on innovation and luxury."

"We are extremely excited to be starting construction on another project in Nashville," said Andrew Murray, LIV's Managing Director of Development. "It is rare to find a site this large in an urban setting. It will allow us to create some very unique amenity spaces for this sub-market. The Livano Nations' proximity to neighborhood amenities and job centers make it an ideal location."

Jeff Ryan is the LandSouth project manager for The Livano Nations Apartments. The architecture firm is Charlan Brock Architects.

The Livano Nations will be a distinct, eight-building, garden-style community, with a mixture of three, four, and five stories. It will contain 319 units, ranging from 750 to 1,545 square feet. Residents will choose from six different floor plans, offering one, two, or three bedrooms, with balconies on all units. The Livano Nations will also include numerous amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, sky lounge, pet spa, coffee shop, and a fitness area. Residents will enjoy access to all Nashville has to offer.

"Nashville is growing at an astounding rate," states Jeff Ryan, LandSouth project manager. "We're excited to bring this high-end multifamily community to the area."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build The Livano Nations. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed–use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

ABOUT LIV DEVELOPMENT

LIV develops and operates Class A multifamily communities across the United States. Known for intentional and innovative design, leading edge amenities, and desirable locations, LIV seeks to enrich the lives of its residents while positively impacting communities and delivering superior returns to investors. Throughout its 15-year history, LIV has developed more than 20,000 multifamily homes with a total combined market capitalization of $3 billion. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama LIV has regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, and Tampa. Learn more at livdev.com.

