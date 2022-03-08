LINEAR SYSTEMS RELEASES REPLACEMENT FOR DISCONTINUED NXP/PHILIPS BF510 N-CHANNEL JFET SWITCH

FREMONT, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has released a direct, pin-for-pin replacement for the Philips/NXP BF510.

"These are highly capable parts used in a variety of applications and establishing Linear Systems as an ongoing source for them will be important to a wide range of users," company President Timothy S. McCune said. "We're committed to providing any amount potential users need, from sample size to millions of parts annually."

Per an NXP discontinuation notice published in June, 2020, this part is no longer manufactured or supplied by NXP.

The new Linear Systems' LSBF510 is an N-Channel Single JFET for applications up the VHF range. The part's features are:

• Low Cutoff Voltage: J201 <1.5V

• High Input Impedance

• Very Low Noise

• High Gain: AV = 80 @ 20 µA

• Reverse Gate to Source and Drain Voltage ≥ -40V

The LSBF510 is a relatively low-cost option, with excellent low-power supply operation, low signal loss, high systems sensitivity, and high-quality low-level signal performance. Applications include:

• High-Gain, Low Noise Amplifiers

• Low-Current, Low-Voltage Battery-Powered Amplifiers

• Infrared Detector Amplifiers

• Ultra-High Input Impedance Preamplifiers

"This is an extremely versatile part, and we hope to provide it not only for existing products, but also for new designs," McCune said. The LSBF510 is available at Digi-Key and select U.S. distributors.

The datasheet for the LSBF510 is available here: LSBF510 Data Sheet

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids. For more information, visit https://linearsystems.com and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Download our Data Book here: Linear Systems 2022 Data Book

