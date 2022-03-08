Spartech Announces Greg Brunson as Plant Manager Of the Thomasville, Georgia Plant

ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Greg Brunson has joined the Spartech team as Plant Manager of the former Crawford Industries plant in Thomasville, Georgia plant. Spartech recently acquired Crawford Industries, leading producer of graphic-quality polyethylene and polypropylene sheet and the industry leader in printing and converting for 50 years.

(PRNewsfoto/Spartech) (PRNewswire)

In his new role that will encompass supervisory responsibilities in all aspects of Thomasville plant operations, Brunson brings over 24 years of comprehensive safety, quality, compliance, operations, and profit and loss (P&L) management experience. Previously, he worked in the food processing industry with Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's, and FPL Foods where compliance to manufacturing practices consistent with USDA standards and food safety are critical to daily operations and long-term growth.

His previous job responsibilities include staff recruiting and training, scheduling and inventory management, continuous operational and profit improvement programs, and overall general management of operations. He is experienced in 5S workplace training, Lean manufacturing practices, and is Six Sigma certified.

Brunson holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business from Southern Arkansas University and currently resides in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

sheldon@spokemarketing.com

636-751-5733

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spartech