Universal Engineering Sciences Appoints Trent Anderson to Western Division President

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a privately-held national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, appointed Trent Anderson as Western Division President. Anderson brings more than two decades of experience in business, construction, engineering services, mergers and acquisitions and leadership development. As Division President, he will lead the regional vice presidents, business unit leaders and branch managers in California, Nevada and Utah and will focus on effective communication between the Division and the National Leadership team. With this appointment, James Bristow, PE, is stepping into the role of Managing Partner, focused on new and existing clients as well as on adding new partner firms. James Bristow has served as the Western Division President since NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services (NOVA) joined UES in May 2020.

"Trent's management background and experience in mergers and acquisitions, greenfield expansion and stabilizing operations will help accelerate the integration of all new and existing branches in the West," said James Bristow. "Trent and I will work together to improve organizational efficiencies and push continued growth with this new management structure."

"My goal is to become an integral part of the growth strategy for the West, and I am honored to lead the amazing team already in place," said Trent Anderson. "There is a great deal of opportunity for UES to grow in the West, and with the increased focus on infrastructure, we are well positioned to help our clients and communities grow and thrive."

Anderson most recently served as a Regional Vice President at Professional Service Industries, Inc. (PSI), leading one of the firm's regions and was a national strategic leadership team member. Anderson was instrumental in overseeing projects of all sizes and across multiple sectors, including federal, transportation, commercial, healthcare, academic and industrial. Anderson holds a BS in Agribusiness from Tarleton State University and an Executive MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso.

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

