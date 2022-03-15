Make Sweet Talk with Your Sweetie

Melting Pot Adds Fun, Flirty Conversation Starters to Thursdate®

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot, the world's premier fondue restaurant, is making date night even more meaningful with Sweet Talk, an enhanced Thursdate experience with digital conversation starters that will allow couples to learn more about each other – complete with a romance-infused four-course menu, rose petals and candles.

Melting Pot serves romance every Thursday with Thursdate, making it the official date night of the week. The digital experience begins when a Thursdate online reservation is made. The guest receives an email inviting them to send a digital invitation to their date's social media inbox to spark excitement for Thursday.

To further enhance the unforgettable, interactive dining experience at the restaurant, Sweet Talk is accessed through a QR code at the table with questions – from lighthearted queries like "What is your favorite item dipped in melted chocolate?" to more thoughtful questions like "What can I do more often to make you feel appreciated?" Sweet Talk was designed as a fun way to spark conversation if you're getting to know someone or to learn new things about a significant other.

"At Melting Pot, we love creating a romantic weekly date night occasion for guests to connect with their special someone," said Ana Malmqvist, CMO of Melting Pot. "With Sweet Talk, we help start the conversation over craveable fondue, making Thursdates even more meaningful and memorable."

Couples can engage in Sweet Talk while enjoying a romantic four-course dinner for two – with rose petals and candles set at the table – featuring their choice of hand-crafted cheese fondue, fresh salad, premium entrées such as Filet Mignon, Teriyaki-Marinated Steak, Herb-Crusted Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Atlantic Salmon and Wild Mushroom Pasta, and the ever-decadent Sparkling Chocolate Fondue. Complete the experience with handcrafted cocktails such as the Love Martini featuring Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice and Fresh Strawberries, or the Pink Crush featuring New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka, Orange Liqueur, White Peach, Orange Juice and Strawberries topped with Prosecco.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/thursdate.aspx.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

