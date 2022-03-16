THE FOUNTAIN INN, ORIGINALLY ESTABLISHED IN 1783, IS SET TO RE-OPEN IN GEORGETOWN, D.C. TODAY

A Rare Spirits Tasting Room with a Vision to Rekindle, Restore and Rewrite the Legacy, Spirit and History of America's Most Important Tavern

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of Georgetown, The Fountain Inn has announced today it will open its doors at 1659 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Guests will be transported back in time via a spirits library offering rare whisk(e)y expressions from America and around the world, as well as a revival of forgotten cocktails from the late 18th century, such as the Rattle-Skull and Syllabub.

(PRNewswire)

Designed by Washington, D.C. based architecture + design firm, //3877, the first floor of the intimate 1,500 square foot space will be a cozy, 21-seat rare spirits tasting room backed by a rich design aesthetic with dark brown leather, jewel-tones, and gold accents.

The extensive rare spirits list, categorized by region, will feature highly coveted bottles, ranging from exclusive barrel picks selected by our founders, to iconic international bottles such as Hibiki 30 yr and Macallan 30 yr to unicorns like Old Rip Van Winkle 25yr. Guests can also explore the menu through The Fountain Inn's specially curated spirits flights, showcasing a range of terroirs, barrel finishes, and age statements.

The Fountain Inn will be run by General Manager Morgan Kirchner, a veteran of the D.C. spirits and hospitality industry. Kirchner is excited to resurrect the spirit of the historic public house and invite the vibrant Georgetown community to drink in the history and ambience of America's most important tavern.

"We have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to not only restore the historic past of The Fountain Inn by not only celebrating the founders who once enjoyed a fine whiskey at this establishment, but also creating a space where locals, visitors and members of the Georgetown community can help us make our mark on history," said Viyas Sundaram, Founder of The Fountain Inn.

Established in 1783, the original Fountain Inn, founded by clockmaker John Suter, served as the first stagecoach stop in Georgetown for Presidents and residents alike. Rich in political history, the original Fountain Inn was THE place to be in Georgetown in the 1790s. Thomas Jefferson once said, "No man on the Atlantic coast can bring out a better bottle of Madeira or Sherry than ol' Suter."

While there is some mystery surrounding the precise location of the original Fountain Inn, many notable historic events took place there. The original venue hosted the historic election debate of 1800 between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. It was also where George Washington met with Andrew Ellicott and Major Pierre Charles L'Enfant to design what is now the District of Columbia.

The Fountain Inn is located at 1659 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Reservations are available on TOCK via fountaininndc.com or on instagram @fountaininndc.

Hours of Operation:

The Fountain Inn Tasting Room

Sunday: 5PM – 12AM

Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday – Thursday: 5PM – 12AM

Friday & Saturday: 5PM – 1AM

About The Fountain Inn

Nestled in the heart of Georgetown, The Fountain Inn is a rare spirits tasting room offering an extensive list of rare spirit expressions ranging from exclusive barrel picks, international icons such as Hibiki 30 yr and Macallan 30 yr and unicorn bottles such as Old Rip Van Winkle 25yr. The Fountain Inn will also offer a revival of forgotten cocktails from the late 18th century, such as the Rattle-Skull and Syllabub as well as specially curated spirits flights, showcasing a range of terroirs, barrel finishes, and age statements. The Fountain Inn Hospitality Group was founded by Viyas Sundaram, Prav Saraff, Craig Limon and Charlie Berkinshaw and Ameya Kulkarni with a vision of creating immersive, one-of-a-kind, educational experiences in the food and beverage industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Fountain Inn