Power a Clean Future Ohio launches Infrastructure Grant Assistance Program

Local governments can apply for federal resources to advance clean energy priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Power a Clean Future Ohio (PCFO) launched the Infrastructure Grant Assistance Program (IGAP), created to directly support local governments in applying for and strategically deploying federal resources made available through the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The bipartisan infrastructure legislation provides federal grants to invest in the transition to a clean energy economy built on clean energy infrastructure, including a nationwide electric vehicle charging network, a modernized grid to support renewable energy deployment, and more efficient buildings and transit systems.

"We know local governments have experienced challenges in pursuing federal funding sources, and this program will enable PCFO to provide direct, tangible support to member communities for future funding opportunities," said Joe Flarida, Executive Director of PCFO.

Mayor Edward Kraus of Solon said, "In looking at the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, much of the areas addressed fit perfectly into our city's plans for the years ahead. Clean energy, transportation, and energy efficiency solutions benefit us all and it's important for our community to be aggressive in securing needed funding in these areas to create a healthier and stronger future for our residents. Being part of PCFO better prepares us to be ready for these opportunities and bring real benefits to our community."

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith said, "Lima is ready to invest in our infrastructure by utilizing this historic federal funding, which very well may be a once-in-a-generation chance to address critical needs and modernize our community. We will take advantage of every chance to bring clean energy jobs and new economic opportunities to Lima residents. I look forward to working with PCFO's team to prepare for these grant programs and build on the work we have already done together."

Mayor David Scheffler of Lancaster said, "We are always looking for ways to create more jobs and increase economic development opportunities for our community and residents. Alongside the numerous benefits, federal grants also present their share of challenges for local governments to both apply for and manage. Utilizing support from PCFO will allow us to be more competitive and pursue funding that we may not have previously."

In the coming weeks and months, the Infrastructure Grant Assistance Program will begin providing resources and technical assistance designed to support communities that are interested in applying for federal grants for clean energy and clean transportation projects.

View original content:

SOURCE Power A Clean Future Ohio