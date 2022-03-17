BLD Group and JSB Capital Group Break Ground on Central Florida Apartments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLD Group and JSB Capital Group have broken ground on Wildwood Apartments, a garden-style apartment community located in Wildwood, FL.

Wildwood Apartments will include 336 apartment homes located in the Beaumont master planned community. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

The amenities of the community will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, game room, dog park, and private work booths. The community will also have a club-quality fitness studio with yoga/Pilates studio.

The interiors of the apartments will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood vinyl flooring throughout living areas, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

The community is immediately adjacent to the Villages, the 55+ community with a population of over 130,000 residents and is a short walk to a variety of commercial offerings, including Publix, Winn Dixie and Lowe's.

The property is expected to welcome first move-ins in fall 2023.

ABOUT BLD GROUP

BLD Group, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, develops and owns market rate multifamily housing throughout the United States. BLD Group's principals have been involved in over five billion dollars of real estate transactions, the development of over four million square feet of real estate, and the construction of over ten thousand residential units. BLD Group developed and owns 400 North in Maitland, FL, M2 at Millenia in Orlando, FL and Venetian in Fort Myers, FL, and has over 4,000 units in its development pipeline.

ABOUT JSB CAPITAL GROUP

JSB Capital Group is a privately held investment firm founded by Jay Lobell. JSB sources and executes investments across various multifamily, healthcare and credit opportunities. They execute their investment strategy by leveraging the team's collective decades of institutional experience and diverse expertise. JSB currently manages multifamily investments of more than 80 properties, 35,000+ units and a portfolio value in excess of $4 billion.

