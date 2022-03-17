Blue Water Announces Sea Rocket Water Adventures Expansion in Bradenton Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Valued partner of real estate developer brings new attractions to popular tourist destinations

OCEAN CITY, Md., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading outdoor hospitality specialist, Blue Water, announced that its valued partner, Sea Rocket, has expanded their operations to a new location in Bradenton Beach, Florida, as well as added a second boat to their fleet in the existing Fort Lauderdale, Florida location. The popular water activities organization will now be providing parasailing sessions from both Florida locations in Fort Lauderdale Beach and from their new slip at the Bradenton Beach Marina.

Blue Water announces that its valued partner, Sea Rocket, has expanded operations to a new location in Bradenton Beach, Florida, and has added a second boat to their fleet in the existing Fort Lauderdale, Florida, location. (PRNewswire)

We look forward to watching Sea Rocket grow... so we can bring these unforgettable experiences to guests. - Todd Burbage

As of last month, guests visiting the Bradenton Beach Sea Rocket location can experience parasailing above some of the most beautiful waters and beaches in America. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the incredible views of Anna Maria Island, Bradenton, and Longboat Key from above, and will also see many unique coastal treasures of the area during the trip including Egmont Key, the historic Cortez fishing villages, and the abundance of wildlife that frequents Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

"The Anna Maria/Bradenton area is an incredible vacation destination that attracts millions of tourists a year. The area is unique in how it has maintained its historical roots," said Will Wangel, General Manager of Sea Rocket. "We are excited to work with Bradenton Beach Marina, which already offers an array of first-class adventures on the water and can't wait to add parasailing to the offerings."

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale's Sea Rocket location has added a second boat to their fleet so they can serve even more customers and keep up with the demand of this highly sought-after vacation experience. The new boat can carry up to 12 passengers and two crew members and represents a significant expansion for Sea Rocket's Fort Lauderdale Beach location, which was initially opened at the beginning of 2021.

"We have an irreplicable location in magnificent Downtown Fort Lauderdale, right next to the Bahia Mar Resort," continued Mr. Wangle. "The first-class team at Suntex Marinas, which owns and operates all the dockage of the resort, has been a great partner to us. We look forward to working with them into the future."

"Sea Rocket has been helping guests experience the sights and thrills of the ocean in Ocean City since 1986. We are so excited to have Sea Rocket expanding to new and fantastic destinations while carrying on the standard of service and knowledgeable staff that takes this attraction to the next level," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "We look forward to watching Sea Rocket grow alongside Blue Water so we can bring these unforgettable experiences to guests at many of our waterfront destinations."

To learn more about Sea Rocket and to book a reservation, visit https://searocket.com

About Sea Rocket:

Sea Rocket Water Adventures offers an array of first-class experiences in top destinations. We offer parasailing, cruises, rentals, and more. Sea Rocket Adventures started operating in Ocean City in 1986 and has been a staple to the coastline since. Over the last year, we have begun to replicate our model of bringing exceptional experiences to premier destinations and have added Fort Lauderdale and Bradenton Beach to our portfolio. We look forward to expanding to locations that come into Blue Water's portfolio as well as working with top tier marina companies, such as Suntex, to offer first-class on the water experiences at select marinas.

About Blue Water:

Blue Water handles marketing for all three Sea Rocket locations, using their signature style of innovative marketing techniques to help this fantastic attraction find new guests and provide memories that will last a lifetime. Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

Blue Water specializes in developing and managing campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. (PRNewsfoto/Blue Water Development) (PRNewswire)

