Chapters Health Foundation Raises More Than $72K at 7th Annual Spring Soiree Fundraiser in Support of LifePath Hospice

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation and the Hospice Women of Philanthropy (HWOP) announced today they raised more than $72,000 at the 7th Annual Spring Soiree, which was held at the University of Tampa on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The funds raised at the Spring Soiree, presented by PAR Inc., support the programs and services provided to patients and families of LifePath Hospice. Three-hundred people attended the sold-out event, which returned to an in-person format after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a virtual format in 2021.

"The members of the Hospice Women of Philanthropy are an amazing group of women in our community," said Cathy Smith, vice president of community relations for PAR Inc. and Hospice Women of Philanthropy Member. "They are a passionate, diverse group of caring individuals who share the love of helping others. Not only do they support projects that help people at the end of life, but they also fund services that help heal the grieving hearts of children and adults. PAR is so inspired by the wonderful work done by LifePath Hospice staff. It is truly our honor to support the Spring Soirée."

Internationally renowned author, Mitch Albom, returned as featured speaker after sharing his memoir, "Finding Chika," at the fifth Annual Spring Soiree in 2020. At this year's event, Albom reflected on his new book, "The Stranger in the Lifeboat." In Albom's new novel, a group of shipwrecked passengers pull an unidentified man from the sea after praying for rescue. After revealing his identity, the strange man leads the passengers on a profound journey of faith and hope.

"I am very happy to be returning to the Tampa area to once again be with the Hospice Women of Philanthropy who do such important work and help so many families with loving kindness," said Albom.

"There was not a dry eye in the room as Mitch shared his personal stories of what it was like to be at the end of life with two of his favorite people: his college professor Morrie Schwartz and Chika, a young orphan from Haiti who lost her battle to cancer at the age of 7," said Renee Vaughn, Hospice Women of Philanthropy member. "Mitch has a way of helping you see loss and heartache through a lens of gratitude and hope. His words will have a lasting impact on all that attended."

The Hospice Women of Philanthropy is a group of local women who participate in building and strengthening hospice-related programs through joint contributions. The group also provides women with opportunities for education to foster and develop their capacities for philanthropic leadership.

About LifePath Hospice

LifePath Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 7,300 patients each year in Hillsborough County as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Healthcare professionals and trained volunteers embrace the LifePath Hospice mission to make the most of life by relieving the suffering of patients and their families affected by serious health issues. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body and in 2017 was awarded deemed status.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

