Curi Announces Chief Executive Officer for Curi Advisory

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices, today announced the appointment of Steve DeBiasi as Chief Executive Officer of Curi Advisory, the company's recently launched practice advisory business. In this role, DeBiasi will join and lead a high-caliber team within Curi's newest business unit, which is dedicated to helping independent physician practice leaders protect, optimize, and grow their businesses.

Curi Logo (PRNewswire)

DeBiasi will join Curi from EmergeOrtho, one of the five largest orthopedic practices in the U.S., where he serves in dual roles as CEO of the practice's Wilmington and Triad regions. He will take the helm of Curi Advisory in April 2022 after nearly fifteen years with EmergeOrtho. Prior to his current role, he also served as CEO of OrthoWilmington, formerly Wilmington Orthopedic Group, which merged to create EmergeOrtho in 2016.

"We're excited to bring on a strategic leader like Steve to bolster our seasoned Curi Advisory team and to shape and grow our newest business," said Curi CEO Jason Sandner. "Steve's extensive experience growing and running large, complex medical practices will bring critical perspective to our work advising and supporting practices of all specialties and sizes in the business of medicine."

DeBiasi's appointment comes on the heels of the October 2021 launch of Curi Advisory and at a time of significant growth for Curi and its portfolio of companies—from new and evolving investment offerings through Curi's financial services business unit, Curi Capital, to an expanding set of consulting services leveraging Curi Advisory's proprietary practice analytics platform Arrowlytics, and more.

"I have been a longstanding client and passionate advocate for Curi over the years, and I'm truly honored to be joining the team," said DeBiasi. "The healthcare space continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and medical practices need thoughtful, solution-oriented partners who can help them address those changing needs. I look forward to leading an advisory team that delivers just that—data-driven solutions coupled with extensive practice operations, risk management, and health policy expertise."

For more information on Curi Advisory, visit curi.com/advisory.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm that serves physicians and medical practices. Equal parts fierce physician advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted—in medicine, business, and life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curi