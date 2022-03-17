Eileen Drake to Receive THE MUSES 2022 Woman of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Drake, CEO and President of Aerojet Rocketdyne, will be honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year by THE MUSES of the California Science Center Foundation. The annual luncheon will take place at The Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles on April 1, 2022. This year's event marks a significant milestone as the group celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Eileen Drake, CEO and President, Aerojet Rocketdyne, recipient of THE MUSES 2022 Woman of the Year Award. (PRNewswire)

The annual Woman of the Year event is the major fundraiser that allows THE MUSES to support youth education programs at the California Science Center. Proceeds help to fund the California Science and Engineering Fair and education programming for underserved children through the Hands-On Science Camp and Community Youth Programs of the California Science Center Foundation.

As CEO and President, Eileen Drake is responsible for defining the company's vision, guiding its strategic business plan and building relationships with customers and stakeholders. Aerojet Rocketdyne is a world class developer and manufacturer of advanced propulsion and energetics systems, and an important contributor in launching America's next space age missions.

Prior to Ms. Drake's career in aerospace and automotive industries, she spent seven years on active duty as a U.S. Army aviator and airfield commander of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She is a distinguished military graduate of the U.S. Army Aviation Officer School and holds commercial and private pilot licenses in both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Ms. Drake currently serves on the National Space Council Users' Advisory Group, Board of Directors of Woodward, Inc., Board of Governors and Executive Committee of The Aerospace Industries Association, and on the National Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.

Tickets are $180.00 each, with tables for 10 beginning at $1,800.00. To RSVP and obtain tickets or for further information, please contact Michelle Conrad at 323-465-1261.

About THE MUSES

Like the mythological figures they are named after, THE MUSES strive to be patrons of learning to stimulate innovation in science education. Six decades after the group was established in 1962, their membership and spirit of commitment and fellowship continues to grow. Today, THE MUSES encourage and provide public goodwill as well as financial assistance to the Science Center's education programs, contributing to the Science Center's role as a world-class learning institution for children, families and educators.

More information about THE MUSES and the luncheon is available at:

http://californiasciencecenter.org/volunteer/the-muses

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park, just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Parking is $15.

Media Contact:

Paula Wagner

pwagner@californiasciencecenter.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation