Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth announce extended partnership and deploy advanced moving robot

The companies have jointly released a Geek+ MP1000R moving robot integrating Bosch Rexroth's laser localization software ROKIT Locator

Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth have cemented a partnership to develop new technologies and deploy their technologies to clients across North America .

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global AMR leader, and Bosch Rexroth, a world's leading provider of drive and control technology, have signed a strategic channel agreement for North America in March 2022. The partnership has already borne fruit in the form of a unique version of Geek+'s MP1000R moving robot augmented with the laser localization software ROKIT Locator by Bosch Rexroth.

These robots could automatically distribute materials to production line in Bosch Rexroth plant in Changzhou, China. The software ROKIT Locator works in parallel with Geek+'s simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology and allows to offer AMRs perfectly suited to manufacturing scenarios.

In view of the vast market opportunities, Geek+ and Bosch Rexroth have agreed to facilitate resource sharing, deepen cooperation, and create more intelligent logistics solutions for their customers.

Emil Hauch Jensen, General Manager, Smart Moving and Forklift Products, Overseas Business at Geek+ said: "We are very excited to unveil this new SLAM technology for AMRs jointly developed with Bosch Rexroth. The partnership will provide our customers with several products and solutions to accelerate the implementation of intelligent moving robots that will drive the intelligent transformation of the manufacturing industry."

Armando Gonzalez , Business Leader AMR/Robotics at Bosch Rexroth said: "The signing of this North American strategic channel agreement with Geek+ is another milestone in the cooperation between our two companies. We applaud Geek+'s brand concept, professionalism, and reliable products and solutions. From cooperation in product development to cooperation in the channel market, we firmly believe that our two companies' innovativeness and expansion strength will be increased. We will work together to create more competitive world-class products and a complete ecological experience."

In the future, Geek+ will continue to implement its ecosystem-enabling strategy and work closely with partners to promote the overall intelligent transformation of supply chain operations around the world, empowering global customers to respond quickly to market demands and promote business growth.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/



About Bosch Rexroth

As one of the world's leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. The company bundles global application experience in the market segments of Mobile Applications, Machinery Applications and Engineering, and Factory Automation. With its intelligent components, customized system solutions and services, Bosch Rexroth is creating the necessary environment for fully connected applications. Bosch Rexroth offers its customers hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces to the Internet of Things. With locations in over 80 countries more than 29,600 associates generated sales revenue of around 5.2 billion euros in 2020.

To learn more, please visit: www.boschrexroth.com

