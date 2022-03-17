Matador Lending Aligns With Axylyum Charter And Secures Their Lending Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axylyum Charter, the parent company of the growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Matador Lending.

Effective immediately, all loans within the Matador Lending portfolio are optioned through Axylyum Charter's exclusive product, AXY Wrap™. One of the most innovative products to hit the mortgage-backed security market, AXY Wrap™ acts as a safeguard for retail and wholesale private lenders. In the event of default, Axylyum Charter acquires the distressed asset at 100% of the origination price.

'Wrapping' a portfolio with AXY Wrap™ accomplishes what was previously unheard of in the industry – it eliminates the significant risk of financial loss associated with a defaulted asset.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Matador Lending and their executive team. Well known throughout the industry, Matador Lending is not only respected—they are what many private lending firms strive to be like. We are pleased to be a part of their growth strategy," stated Jane Petroff, Director of Capital Markets at Axylyum Charter.

Feeling restricted by the limited lending products available on the market, Matador Lending became an independent mortgage brokerage in 2019 with the purpose of developing their lender relationships and serving non-traditional consumers. Currently, they serve the Texas, California, Georgia, and Florida markets, with plans to expand into other states.

"We have been looking for a way to give our borrowers more effective loan products when they don't qualify for agency loans. Our partnership with Axylyum Charter helps us accomplish this by allowing us to confidently lend to borrowers who may not have qualified in the past. We are very excited and are looking forward to working together," stated Apurva Sanghavi, President of Matador Lending.

In 2021, Axylyum Charter was recognized by The New York Real Estate Journal as 'Company of the Month' and has been featured in numerous notable publications such as Real Estate Weekly, National Mortgage News, Mortgage Banker Magazine, and Globe Street.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with their growth enablement product, AXY Wrap™. Specifically designed for private money lenders, AXY Wrap™ supports portfolio expansion by removing the risk of default.

For more information about AXY Wrap™, visit www.axylyum.com.

ABOUT MATADOR LENDING:

Matador Lending was founded in 2019 in Houston, Texas by a team of 4 mortgage professionals whose goal was to provide their clients with a variety of lending options. By partnering with hundreds of lenders, they serve nearly every type of consumer in the market—not just a small subset of borrowers.

For more information about Matador Lending, visit www.matadorlending.com

