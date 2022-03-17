NEW YORK AUTO SHOW UNVEILS OFFICIAL SHOW POSTER FOR 2022

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York International Automobile Show today launched its new official show poster for 2022. Inspired by the future, this year's artwork explores a world where electricity and the automobile converge. The dramatic and exciting lines of the vehicle, like the New York Auto Show, knows no bounds. In this case, a powerful car in bright neon colors conveys a sense of the future of the auto industry filled with energy and technology and continues the Show's long history as one of the world's premiere automobile events. The iconic New York City event runs from April 15-24 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

"The Auto Show's poster reflects the popular culture of the day and is an important historical record of the times."

"While the New York Auto Show is a serious venue for potential car buyers to research and explore every new car under one roof, it is also a place of entertainment and fun. We think this year's creative messaging captures these elements perfectly. The new poster sets the tone for New York City's number one ticketed public event by combining the dramatic energy and excitement of the New York Auto Show with the power of the automobile in a way that excites and amazes," said Show president, Mark Schienberg.

"Every year, the Auto Show's messaging embodies the Show and reflects the popular culture of the day. With an incredible 122-year history, the Show poster is an important historical record of the times," continued Schienberg.

The attention-grabbing design will be incorporated into every aspect of the Show's advertising, marketing, branding and social media outreach programs.

The New York Auto Show is an awesome combination of new ideas, technological innovation, exceptional concept cars and nearly hundreds of the latest 2022/23 new cars and trucks. This year, 250,000 sq.ft. of the Show is dedicated to electric vehicles for the hundreds of thousands of attendees expected to visit the show this year to enjoy and ride in.

Important 2022 Show Dates :

Press Preview, April 13 & 14 (credentials required)
Public Show Dates, April 15 - 24



