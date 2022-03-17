Nucor Named General Motors Supplier of the Year for the Fourth Year in a Row

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was recognized as a General Motors (GM) Supplier of the Year for the fourth straight year. In addition, Nucor received the GM Overdrive Award for our partnership with GM on Econiq™, the world's first line of net-zero carbon steel products at scale. Nucor remains the only electric arc furnace steelmaker to receive the Supplier of the Year Award.

"On behalf of Nucor's almost 30,000 teammates, I want to thank GM for recognizing our company with these awards. We value our relationship with GM, and I am proud of our team's success in meeting GM's product needs amid tight steel supplies last year," said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. "In addition, Nucor and GM's sustainability goals are closely aligned, and we continue to work in partnership on new opportunities and innovations like Econiq."

The Supplier of the Year Award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics. This is the 30th year GM has honored suppliers with the Supplier of the Year Award.

The Overdrive Award is given to suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships. GM has a strong focus on sustainability with a goal of net-zero carbon emissions from their supply base, and Nucor is better positioned than any other steel supplier to help them reach this goal.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

