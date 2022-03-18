KOKOLU Latest Launch Is A Step Forward With Its First Sustainable Sneaker Featuring GreenKSole®

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KOKOLU, a series B corporation company releases its first sustainable sneaker made from innovative and sustainable 3D knitting technology and GreenKSole® making it a super lightweight and durable sneaker. These sneakers made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic provide comfort for all day wear.

KOKOLU Sneaker Image (PRNewswire)

Made from waterless and eco-friendly dye technology, these sneakers are helping take steps towards a low-carbon footprint. Working with one of the most innovative manufacturing partners in the industry, KOKOLU's recycled PET Fiber is made out of post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from Eastern China. The recycled plastic is melted and extruded, therefore saving landfill space. By recycling and reusing these plastic bottles, it reduces oil consumption by 6 tons and reduces dioxide emission by 32 tons, thereby lowering the total carbon footprint.

"We are so proud of the amazing sneakers we have designed that are sustainable. It's exciting to finally be launching them within the United States." Chief Brand Officer, Gigi Ji

KOKOLU is revolutionizing women's sneakers from the ground up. These sneakers feature GreenKSole® which is made up from a blend of recycled rubber waste and natural rubber that is sustainably harvested to offer a lightweight and comfortable experience. Designed for multi-environment traction, these sneakers are perfect for workouts and daily life. The insole of the sneakers is sourced from corn starch and recycled foam. Even the design of the sole provides an all-day arch support, engineered to cushion, provide breathing room and effectively prevent common foot injuries. The sneakers also have breathable and temperature regulating air holes that help maintain its antimicrobial insole in controlling any potential odors.

KOKOLU's sneakers feature a K-Zipper on the side making them easy to slip on and off. Launching in 3 unique nature-inspired shades; white, yellow and blue. The sneakers are made from pigmented eco-friendly Dope Dye technology that reduces water waste without sacrificing color payoff.

ABOUT KOKOLU:

Founded in 2018, KOKOLU strives to protect the planet by making the most sustainable products to exist; products that originate from nature and can eventually integrate back into nature, therefore enhancing the harmonious coexistence of humans with and in nature. Inspired by the bold beauty of mother earth, KOKOLU is a certified B-Corp lifestyle brand that uses post-consumer recycled plastic, plant-based, and compostable materials (including cornstarch and bamboo) in their bold and timeless accessories.

KOKOLU Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KOKOLU