Accruent Welcomes Alissa Kaplan as General Counsel

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it has hired Alissa Kaplan as General Counsel for the corporation.

Alissa Kaplan General Counsel Accruent (PRNewswire)

Kaplan brings with her years of experience as an innovative attorney and strategic business partner supporting fast-paced technology companies. She is skilled at leading and motivating cross-functional teams, and she will be responsible for driving scale and continuous operational improvement across the legal function at Accruent.

Prior to joining Accruent, Kaplan served as the Global Deputy General Counsel at LivePerson, Inc., a tech company focused on conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence). She began her career in private practice at the international law firm Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton. With her breadth of experience, she has gained deep expertise across a broad range of business areas, including product counseling, strategic partnerships, technology licensing, data privacy, corporate governance and intellectual property. She holds a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and a JD from Boston University School of Law.

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities, and telecommunications, providing best-in-class software solutions for organizations worldwide.

About Accruent: Accruent ( www.accruent.com ) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

