Alchemy Pay Partners with GrePay to Offer Crypto Payments

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiat-crypto payment solutions provider, Alchemy Pay (ACH), and GrePay, global acquirer and payments provider, announce their partnership. Grepay has over 100 local payment channels that process over 200k transactions per day. Alchemy Pay will now leverage these channels to connect crypto service providers to their global key markets such as United Arab Emirates, India, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Pakistan.

(PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership, Alchemy Pay will provide GrePay with cryptocurrency payment acceptance capabilities. This includes on-chain transactions for popular mainstream cryptocurrencies. As a result, Grepay's merchants will all now have the option to accept cryptocurrency payments.

Alchemy Pay's hybrid crypto-fiat payment system allows merchant partners to accept popular cryptocurrencies for instant offline and online payments at a low cost and the system is currently supported in more than 70 countries and reaches more than 2 million merchants.

With region-appropriate licensing and strong technical expertise, Grepay provides cross-border merchants with secure, convenient local payment products and services. Grepay is deeply engaged in emerging markets and supports 30+ payment currencies with a focus on diversified localised payment capabilities.

The GrePay partnership comes on the back of Alchemy Pay's recent partnerships. These partners have considerably increased Alchemy Pay's capabilities, not only in global coverage and licensing, but also in reduced transaction and operating costs. A recent result of the improved services is MEXC exchange's integration of Alchemy Pay's fiat payment rails that enable their users in key new Asian markets to deposit and withdraw fiat currency.

John Tan, CEO of Alchemy Pay, said of today's announcement, "GrePay expands our global coverage in terms of what we can offer our crypto service partners as well as the crypto payment acceptance that we can offer merchants. The goal, ultimately, is the promotion of easy adoption and use of crypto for the consumer."

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) connects fiat and crypto economies for global businesses and consumers. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and cryptocurrency and makes crypto services accessible to mainstream users. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders. Alchemy Pay's token, ACH, runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website: alchemypay.org

Twitter: twitter.com/alchemypay

Telegram: /t.me/alchemy_official

About GrePay

GrePay was established in 2018 with the aim of helping Chinese merchants go overseas to easily and efficiently acquire, pay and settle from all over the world. By providing a safe, compliant and developer-friendly API, it integrates and aggregates localised payments in countries around the world to solve the traditional cross-border business development problems and provide easy and convenient payment solutions for overseas projects.

Website: grepayment.com

(PRNewsfoto/Alchemy Pay) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alchemy Pay