CO/OP Community Table + Bar Coming Soon to Huntsville, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Marc Taft, joining forces with Atrium Hospitality and bringing in Chef Luke Hawke, is proud to present a new southern bistro in Huntsville, Alabama. Connected to the Downtown Embassy Suites Hotel, CO/OP Community Table + Bar is slated to open late spring. The restaurant will feature a refined farmhouse-influenced design paired with elevated, southern ingredient-inspired dishes.

Atrium Hospitality continues to invest in the city of Huntsville and purchased the property in 2018. Chef Taft, known for his inspired regional cuisine, created CO/OP to compliment the growing food scene in the city. Taft explains, "I am so honored and excited to continue this partnership in developing great hospitality for the city of Huntsville." Chef Taft reunited with Luke Hawke who has already established himself as a prominent chef in the city. In speaking with Taft regarding the reunion, he said "Chef Luke was the obvious choice to helm the kitchen at CO/OP. I have always been impressed with his food and he is an industry veteran that understands the importance of the hospitality scene to Huntsville."

The space will reflect the history of Huntsville with its warm aesthetic and thoughtful blend of modern design. CO/OP will welcome guests with its spacious covered patio that seats over 100 and its walk-up bar. It is just steps away from the river walk, designed to enhance the natural surroundings of the downtown area and captivate guests with all that downtown Huntsville has to offer.

Featuring a flavorful menu that incorporates seasonal ingredients from local farms and purveyors, as well as sustainable beef, pork, poultry and seafood, the menu imagined by Taft, is made up of approachable ingredients that are thoughtfully constructed by Hawke. CO/OP will fuse traditional cooking techniques with a modern flair in harmony with the season. In addition to the exceptional food, the bar will feature modern craft cocktails, local brews on tap and a chef curated wine list.

For press inquiries, contact:

Green Olive Media LLC.

Madison Jones

mjones@greenolivemedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE CO/OP Community Table + Bar