VEON's Banglalink launches "Health Hub" to provide Bangladesh's first digital health aggregator platform

DHAKA, Bangladesh, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd . (NASDAQ: VEON), (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its Banglalink mobile operator in Bangladesh has launched Health Hub, the country's first integrated digital health platform.

Introduced as part of Banglalink's MyBL self-care mobile service, Health Hub is a one-stop healthcare platform for Banglalink customers that covers every aspect of an individual's health from initial consultations to medicine planning. Through the platform, users have access to a comprehensive array of affordable digital health services provided by 'Health Hub' partners including Bangladesh's leading healthcare providers Daktarbhai, DocTime, and Pulse.

In a country with dispersed and sometimes difficult to access health services, Health Hub brings together multiple facilities such as booking doctor appointments, video consultations, insurance claims, a personal health tracking tool, home sample collection, and medicine delivery in one digital portal. The Health Hub platform covers all major health needs and enables users to find medical services at substantially lower costs. Banglalink customers will have access to the facilities through exclusive daily, monthly, and yearly subscription packages.

"Bangladesh is a market with huge potential that is undergoing a transformation through the adoption of digital services. This is digital democratization of health care that opens the way for customers to find better and lower-cost services," explains Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON, said, "Banglalink's launch of Health Hub is a remarkable initiative as it draws together all the main healthcare providers in the country into a single, accessible digital services that will provide major benefits for the people of Bangladesh. Health Hub also extends the portfolio of digital operator services that VEON offers."

The development of Banglalink's Heath Hub builds on VEON's commitment to enhance the lives of its customers by providing best-in-class digital services to its customers. Parallel initiatives, developed under VEON's Digital Operator strategy, include Toffee, the highly successful entertainment application that was initiated 2019 and is now used by 6.4 million people in Bangladesh1, and JazzCash, VEON's mobile banking service in Pakistan that has 15.2 million customers1. VEON operates in nine countries serving 220 customers over a population of 680 million people.

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. VEON operates in nine countries serving 220 customers over a population of 680 million people, with an independent board, an international management team and no controlling shareholder. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

