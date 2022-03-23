Gino Wickman's Bestseller Traction Celebrates 15 years - And More Than a Million Lives Changed

Global Traction Day Brings Entrepreneurs Together on April 21

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 23, 2022 -- April 2022 marks 15 years since the release of Traction, the bestselling book that popularized the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®). EOS is a set of simple concepts and practical tools used by entrepreneurs to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. More at: www.eosworldwide.com (PRNewswire)

Written by speaker, teacher, entrepreneur, and EOS founder Gino Wickman, Traction has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.

EOS Worldwide created a holiday, Global Traction Day, to celebrate these milestones and the success of the more than 13,500 companies running on EOS with the help of an EOS Implementer® and over 130,000 using the EOS Tools. It will coincide with the annual U.S. EOS Conference™ in Orlando, Florida this April and will provide a forum for entrepreneurs and small-business owners to share how their organizations found Vision, Traction®, and Healthy.

"This special day on April 21 will be an exciting way for business leaders to step back, take a broad view, and reflect on how running their business on EOS has impacted not only their day-to-day work but also their lives and businesses overall," said Kelly Knight, EOS Worldwide Integrator™.

As part of Global Traction Day and in commitment to being a resource for all entrepreneurs, especially women and minority small-business communities, EOS Worldwide and its international community of EOS Implementers will distribute more than 15,000 free copies of Traction each year going forward to global business leaders who want to eliminate their most common frustrations and get everything they want from their businesses.

Around the world, the six foundational EOS Tools taught in Traction have made an impact on entrepreneurial businesses, their employees, and their families. During Global Traction Day, EOS encourages anyone worldwide who has read the book to share their story about the moment they knew Traction changed their lives and businesses through a selfie video submitted to the #MyTractionMoment social campaign.

To find out more about Global Traction Day, visit: www.eosworldwide.com/globaltractionday .

To learn more or to register for the April event, visit 2022 U.S. EOS Conference .

About EOS

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10-250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com .

