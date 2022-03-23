GrowPath Leadership to Attend Upcoming MTMP Conference in Las Vegas

DURHAM, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, an industry leader in law firm management software, announced today that company leaders will be in attendance at the Mass Torts Made Perfect conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 5-7.

GrowPath executives, including Chief Executive Officer Neal Goffman, will be on hand to conduct one-on-one meetings with organizations interested in growing and strengthening their firm by securing better cases using the latest technology.

"The Mass Torts Made Perfect conference is the ideal place for us to showcase GrowPath's groundbreaking features that help law firms spot huge cases buried deep within ordinary client consultations," said Neal Goffman. "With our patented Buzzwords™ feature, our clients won't miss those mass torts that can take a law firm to the next level. We're excited to show the incredible things this software can do at MTMP."

One major new development with the software is its integration with OneDrive. Rather than manually downloading and uploading documents from their case management software, GrowPath users can open files directly from OneDrive, making it much easier to edit documents while still allowing users to access GrowPath's powerful document management features.

GrowPath executives are accepting consultations at the conference on a limited basis. Request a one-on-one session now.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

