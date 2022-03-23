Navistar Celebrates Grand Opening of its Benchmark San Antonio Manufacturing Plant

SAN ANTONIO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Navistar hosted an official ribbon cutting event for its San Antonio Manufacturing Plant, a benchmark facility leading the company's manufacturing in process optimization, real-time production management and sustainability in manufacturing operations. The facility improves quality, lowers costs and provides capacity support to Navistar's current manufacturing footprint.

"The choices we make today will take Navistar to a new level of impact in the transportation industry. That's why we are laying the foundation for the future in this plant, because the future begins with the decisions and investments we make today," said Mark Hernandez, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain. "The San Antonio manufacturing plant was meticulously planned and constructed to highlight our many manufacturing strengths and build toward future manufacturing goals surrounding Industry 4.0 technologies, quality and sustainability."

Ecological Building, Fit for the Future

The nearly 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility includes a body shop, paint shop, general assembly shop and logistics center equipped to produce Class 6-8 vehicles, including electric vehicle models. The plant is a sustainable baseline facility in site, building and process practices, to serve as a benchmark for Navistar's manufacturing network.

"In support of our company focus, we are taking actions to reduce the environmental impact of our manufacturing operations with the goal of becoming zero carbon as we transform the future of transportation," said Hernandez. "The first vehicle off the manufacturing line in San Antonio was the International eMV Series electric truck; the purpose of the plant from inception was to have the capability to manufacture both electric and internal combustion engine powertrains in the same facility."

The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant was constructed with efficient energy use goals in mind. As part of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings, Better Plants Program, Navistar is committed to reducing energy intensity in San Antonio and other U.S. plants by 20% by 2030. LEDs illuminate the plant, using 75% less power than conventional lighting, and translucent panels allow natural light to brighten the indoor space as a supplement to the lighting system. The building also includes energy efficient wall paneling to better regulate indoor temperatures.

Sustainable Manufacturing and Supply Chain

The plant will serve as Navistar's benchmark for lean manufacturing principles to eliminate waste, improve product quality, drive operational efficiency, and reduce cost and time. Industry 4.0 principles have been incorporated to connect digital and physical technologies, allowing the plant to be more connected and easily make data-driven decisions. Operating with a data-driven approach helps to focus on sustainability goals and metrics in addition to supporting a leaner manufacturing output.

"We are incorporating the latest manufacturing principles – digital factory, connected machinery, robust lean manufacturing processes and cloud analytics – to enable predictive quality and maintenance, and allowing data-driven decisions to be made on the shop floor in real time," said Hernandez.

The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant complements Navistar's existing assembly manufacturing footprint, which includes truck assembly plants in Springfield, Ohio and Escobedo, Mexico; a school bus assembly plant in Tulsa, Okla.; and a powertrain manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Ala. The sustainable manufacturing processes will be integrated in all existing manufacturing plants.

In the future, Navistar plans to begin operations at the Advanced Technology Center (ATC) on-site, which accelerates implementation of emerging technologies and Industry 4.0 technologies within the commercial trucking space. The ATC is focused on product development, testing and validation efforts supporting the company's strategy, and will be a key location for future research and development footprint with a focus on zero-emission components, software and autonomous technologies.

Community Impact

Navistar is deeply committed to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), with the vision to empower an inclusive and engaged culture that drives a sense of belonging. The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant is focused on empowering employees, which is achieved through leveraging DEI principles. The new manufacturing plant will bring approximately 600 jobs to the San Antonio area.

"The culture we're building in our San Antonio Manufacturing Plant is one that values safety, quality, work ethic and respect above all things," said Rod Spencer, plant director, San Antonio Manufacturing Plant. "Our goal is to empower an inclusive and engaged community culture, and proudly bring commercial vehicle manufacturing jobs to San Antonio through partnerships with the city, county and community."

The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant has partnering with multiple local organizations, including:

Texas FAME

Greater SATX

Texas Workforce Commission

Meals on Wheels San Antonio – Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Meal

Salvation Army

Goodwill

By using proven engineering and leading technology and manufacturing principles, Navistar will take mobility and transport to a new level of impact for all stakeholders, to further enhance support and ease of doing business. To learn more about the San Antonio Manufacturing Plant, visit www.navistar.com/locations/manufacturing.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

