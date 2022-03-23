Trucenta Opens Michigan's First Licensed Cannabis Consumption Lounge in Hazel Park

Hot Box Social Available First for Private Events

HAZEL PARK, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Box Social, the state's first licensed consumption lounge, will open this month for private events. Located at 23610 John R in Main Street Hazel Park , Hot Box Social is a relaxed gathering space for meetings and special events where cannabis can be consumed in a safe and supportive environment. Capacity is approximately 200 people for private indoor events. The plan is to open the 3,000 square feet indoor lounge to private events first, and to the public later in 2022. The 5,000 square feet back patio will also be available later in the summer.

Owned by Trucenta which also operates the award-winning Breeze recreational provisioning center in Hazel Park, Hot Box Social will eventually feature both indoor and outdoor spaces.

As a licensed consumption lounge, cannabis products must be delivered from a licensed dispensary and used onsite. Cannabis experts will be available to help guests understand how to make an informed decision on the best product for them to consume. Local caterers and food trucks can also be hired for a wide variety of event experiences.

"We are honored that Michigan has awarded us the state's first license for a consumption lounge," said Nowfal Akash, Trucenta Chief Information Officer. "Our plan is to first use the space for corporate, social, and special events. Come summer, we'll start scheduling events so the public can experience Hot Box Social with consumption-friendly activities like social gatherings, educational opportunities, and arts-focused activities." "

"Our hope is that Hot Box Social will be used to bring a new experience for companies hosting brainstorming meetings, friends who are gathering for private parties, and one-of-a-kind fundraisers to raise money for nonprofit organizations," Akash added.

ABOUT TRUCENTA

In 2015, Trucenta was built on a handshake and is now a vertically integrated cannabis company with outdoor and indoor cultivation, processing, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retail. Backed by deep local roots, our founders launched the company into the forefront of the Michigan cannabis industry, shaping the market and setting standards. At its heart, Trucenta is committed not only to creating and selling quality cannabis products, but also to do right by the industry and our communities. We are invested in making cannabis accessible, affordable and acceptable, creating opportunity and culture wherever we leave our mark. Trucenta's mission doesn't stop at the end of a sale; we're committed to staying true to our roots and giving back to the community wherever we can. For more information, visit www.trucenta.com .

