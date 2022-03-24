CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE LLC ANNOUNCES NUMBER ONE FRANCHISED COMPANY, OFFICES, PRODUCERS AND TEAMS WITHIN CENTURY 21® SYSTEM IN THE U.S. AND THE WORLD

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year when Century 21 Real Estate LLC celebrated its 50th anniversary as the originators of the real estate franchise model, and ranked the #1 fastest growing franchise in 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine, the CENTURY 21® brand today is proud to announce its "Number Ones" for 2021. These entrepreneurs, companies and relentless sales professionals are helping the world's homebuyers, sellers and property investors move fearlessly into their personal real estate journey, delivering the extraordinary experiences consumers deserve by making client relationships and the overall process something to celebrate.

The CENTURY 21 award-winning franchised company, offices, producers, and teams for 2021 are:

#1 Company by *AGC & Units (U.S. and World)

Daniel Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Madison, WI

#1 Office by AGC (U.S.)

George Morris, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, UT

#1 Office by AGC (the World)

Nat Dhaliwal, CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd, Surrey, BC, Canada

#1 Office by Units (U.S. and World)

James Bradley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

#1 Producer by AGC (U.S. and World)

Dania Perry, CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates, Treasure Island, FL

#1 Producer by Units (U.S.)

Kevin Mills, CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty, North Myrtle Beach, SC

#1 Producer by Units (World)

Mark Li, CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty, Markham, Ontario, Canada

#1 Team by AGC (World)

Goodale Miller Team, CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by AGC (U.S.)

Tina Hare & Associates, CENTURY 21 Everest, Simi Valley, CA

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by Units (U.S.)

The Burtch Team, CENTURY 21 Sunbelt Realty, Port Charlotte, FL

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by AGC (U.S.)

The Elite Team, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, UT

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by Units (U.S. and World)

The Asa Cox Homes Team, CENTURY 21 Asa Cox Homes, Painesville, OH

"I couldn't be prouder of these legends of real estate and the extraordinary impact they are having on people's lives, the communities they serve and the overall economies here in the U.S. and around the world," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "There are no better ambassadors of the CENTURY 21 brand and the collective work we're doing to transform this industry from transactional to experiential by delivering personalized, memorable moments along every step of the relationship."

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to www.century21.com/about-us/contact .

* AGC or Adjusted Gross Commission is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 147,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

