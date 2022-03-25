8-Time Honoree Lockwood Selected by the Hartford Business Journal as One of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut

A flexible and collaborative culture, in which employees feel empowered and heard, make Lockwood a Best Place to Work.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading science-based medical communications agency, The Lockwood Group (Lockwood), was recognized by the Hartford Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Connecticut. This marks the eighth consecutive year the publication has bestowed this award on Lockwood for its supportive work environment and exceptional employee experiences.

"To be recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Hartford Business Journal for the last 8 of our 15 years means we have now won this award for more than half of our existence. When I started Lockwood, a main priority was to build an agency that truly supported its people. The commitment every member of Lockwood has made to embody this philosophy, consistently, year-over-year—even in some of the toughest times our world has seen—is remarkable," said Lockwood CEO, Matt Schecter.

Flexibility is at the heart of how Lockwood is organized. Since its inception in 2007, Lockwood has utilized a remote business model, which played a key role in minimizing business disruption to team members and clients in recent years. As teams have begun to return to in-person engagements, Lockwood has remained flexible and thoughtful about how readiness to travel and meet in groups may vary across the agency. This has allowed the entire organization to feel a personalized level of support.

Eight-time winner, Lockwood collaborates with clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech, genetic, and medical device industries to identify effective, holistic, science-based strategies to address their objectives through medical communications, HEOR, and market access. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices.

About Lockwood

www.thelockwoodgrp.com

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every variety of medical expert, healthcare practitioner, and decision maker. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With experience in all major therapeutic areas and many rare diseases, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

