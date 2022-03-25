AdQuick.com Among the First in its Industry to Accept Cryptocurrency

Leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Ahead of the Curve in Modernizing & Prioritizing Customer Convenience

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it has begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method. The company made this move in order to accommodate its customers' evolving needs and in response to the surging global cryptocurrency market, which reached a value of $1,782 billion in 2021.

"Innovation is always our target, but we focus on pursuing innovation that aligns with our customers' needs," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick. "Buyers today want as many payment options as possible and our customers are no exception. By expanding the payment methods we accept, we're opening the door to increased customer convenience and a truly end-to-end digital experience."

Accepting cryptocurrency is the latest in a string of innovative moves by the OOH advertising leader. Within the last year, AdQuick augmented its real-time inventory availability data to exceed that of any other OOH buying platform, offered granular spend controls for programmatic digital OOH, enhanced its measurement capabilities and much more. The company is currently on track to continue product development and further expansion of its partner network this year.

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

