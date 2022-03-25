Exclusive Second Highest Priced Houston Penthouse - SOLD!

2nd Highest Priced Houston Penthouse per MLS

The Full Floor Penthouse Features Sweeping Views, Expansive Outdoor Space with Private Pool, Movie Theater, Golf Simulator, Himalayan Sauna and Steam Room

HOUSTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9,500 square foot, 28th full floor penthouse at Houston's acclaimed Astoria highrise has sold. The sale is the second highest priced Houston penthouse sold per the Houston Area Realtor's (HAR) Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Listing price was $6.9M.

The Astoria Penthouse (PRNewswire)

This one-of-a-kind, 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom penthouse with sweeping views of the city marks another significant milestone for Nan and Company Properties' CEO Nancy Almodovar and record setting prices for the Houston housing market. This announcement comes within weeks of the announcement of the sale of the 21,500 square foot Neoclassical River Oaks Boulevard mansion, also listed exclusively by Almodovar at $16M.

"The luxury market in Houston is on fire," said Nancy Almodovar , CEO of Nan and Company Properties. "While Texas is topping news headlines as one of the number one states people are moving to, the demand we are seeing is being fueled from both local and out of town buyers alike. We are so proud to represent Houston's most exclusive top properties and showcase everything our incredibly diverse city has to offer."

Set atop of the acclaimed Astoria highrise, this full floor penthouse was originally designed by award-winning design firm, Laura U Design Collective and has every custom amenity you can dream of!

As you step inside from your private elevator entrance, you are welcomed with Italian Bardiglio marble flooring, a four-screen video wall, floating shelves and custom lighting fixtures. This stunning penthouse also features a private oasis pool that overlooks the city with over 1,300 square feet of outdoor space, expertly outfitted with lush turf for outdoor entertaining.

Other amenities also include 600-bottle climate-controlled wine room, private 3D golf simulator room outfitted with Astro-turf, private home gym, and private sauna and steam room with built-in aromatherapy, cooling sprays, shower and speakers. The Astoria was developed by Randall Davis and DC Partners and the lobby and residential areas were designed by Eric Clough of New York's award-winning firm, 212 Box.

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties , founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Christie's International Real Estate.

Founder and CEO Nancy Almodovar has most recently been named to the Texas Business Journal's Texas 100 list: Influential Texans to Know in 2022, as well as Houston's 50 Most Influential Women by Houston Women Magazine, 2022; and Real Estate Newsmakers – Achievers Hall of Fame Inductee by RISMedia in 2021.

For more information, please call 713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @nanproperties.

