InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Closing Strap for Roll-Up Doors (LBT-103)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for a truck driver to close the rear roll-up door from a safe and stable position," said an inventor, from York, Pa., "so I invented the CARGO TRAILER RETRACTABLE STRAP. My design eliminates the need to struggle to pull the rear door closed while standing on a tiny ledge."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe and easy way to close the rear roll-up door on a truck or trailer. In doing so, it helps to prevent fall risks. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it prevents the strap from dragging while traveling. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

