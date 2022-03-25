LIVEONE WINS DIGIDAY VIDEO & TV AWARD FOR BEST LIVE MOMENT FOR SOCIAL GLOVES

The Inaugural Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Event Delivered $15+ Million in Revenue

Event Drove 136K+ PPV, 137K NFT Purchases, Over 3.5 Billion Total Impressions, & Over 100K LiveOne Members

LiveOne Plans to Launch New Social Pop-Culture PPV and Live Events This Summer

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today that Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms event was awarded with the Best Live Moment award at the Digiday Video & TV Awards . LiveOne's category included nominees from G4, MTV Entertainment Group, NVE Experience Agency, Prime Concepts Limited, Plug, Essence China, and The Soul Publishing.

"It is truly an honor to receive this award from Digiday," said LiveOne's CEO & Chairman Robert Ellin. "I am so proud of the LiveOne team, and beyond thrilled to be acknowledged by our industry peers. We are committed to developing and producing hybrid live events that combine the best aspects of sports, social influence, music, entertainment, NFTs, memberships and membership tokens and will shortly announce our social pop-culture event."

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms brought boxing, music, esports, fashion, and NFTs together for a unique live pop culture spectacular show. The historic live pay-per-view event took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on June 12, 2021.

The event exceeded management's expectations with over $15 million in revenue. The event delivered:

136K+ PPV tickets

137K NFT purchases

Over 3.5 billion total impressions across social media, press, and event platforms

Over 100K LiveOne Members

Based on popular demand from creators, brands and fans, LiveOne plans to launch the next big social boxing mania event this summer.

Social Gloves brought together the world's biggest social media stars from YouTube and TikTok in a boxing competition, including Bryce Hall, Austin McBroom, Taylor Holder, AnEsonGib, Vinnie Hacker, Deji, Michael Le, FaZe Jarvis & more. The pop culture event featured a music lineup of today's hottest artists, including DJ Khaled (who brought out surprise guest Fat Joe), Lil Baby, Migos, Trippie Redd and rapper Latto who performed for the first time under her newly minted stage name.

Social Gloves was the first-ever live PPV event to offer NFTs with each PPV livestream purchase and a complete NFT collection including trading cards, judges card, coins and a one-of-a-kind sneaker NFT. LiveOne has partnered with Polygon and Cere Networks to deliver NFTs and tokens in upcoming social pop-culture events.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of February 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.1 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

