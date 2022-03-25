ScienceMedia & Apex Mobile Clinical Research Sign Exclusive Partnership for Deploying Disease, Therapeutic, and Clinical Trial Training

SAN DIEGO and HOUSTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia announces their partnership with Apex Mobile Clinical Research (AMCR), a provider of decentralized clinical trial solutions and services to underserved communities. AMCR will be using ScienceMedia's protocol compliance management solution, SMi Trial™, for deploying disease, therapeutic and clinical trial training.

The skills and experience of SMi Trial provide individualized, just-in-time microlearning, along with the ubiquity of modern, high-bandwidth mobile devices for clinical information dissemination, solving the “last mile” problem in closed-loop control for clinical trial education (PRNewswire)

The implementation of ScienceMedia's solutions will ultimately help AMCR collapse patient recruitment and enrollment.

By using mobile technology and home visits by study team healthcare providers (HCPs), AMCR's decentralized model makes participation in clinical research more accessible for physicians and their patients, while keeping the trusted patient-provider relationship intact. AMCR positions the patient's home as the hub for clinical trial activities, eliminating many frequent study-related visits to clinics and hospitals, thus placing patients at the center of the decentralized model.

Deploying ScienceMedia's therapeutic and clinical multimedia content will allow AMCR's staff and partner sites to access on-demand medical-science microlearning courses, thereby speeding protocol competency. Additionally, SMi Trial's training modules will provide for more effective home visits and efficient onboarding of clinical staff.

"Decentralization of clinical trials is a critical and necessary step forward in the research space whose need has become accentuated with the current COVID-19 pandemic," states Stephen Harrison, MD, AMCR's Chief Executive Officer.

As AMCR continues to expand decentralized trial support, AMCR's President and Chief Development Officer, Inge K. Bear, plans to implement SMi TrialD, ScienceMedia's innovative protocol compliance management solution for decentralized trials. Bear asserts, "The implementation of SMi TrialD will ultimately help AMCR collapse patient recruitment and enrollment, expediting the drug development and regulatory approval process by delivering a high-quality, compliant data package with speed and efficiency."

ScienceMedia's CEO, Mark Surles, adds, "We are eager to be partnering with an innovative company who shares our same goals of faster trial recruitment, shorter clinical trial timelines, cost savings, and improved clinical data. This is a unique opportunity to support innovation in the decentralized space that positions the patient at the hub."

For additional information about how ScienceMedia's protocol compliance management solutions can benefit your trial, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management platforms that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

About Apex Mobile Clinical Research

To learn more, visit www.apexmobilecr.com.

ScienceMedia Contact:

Jen Pfau

jpfau@sciencemedia.com

Apex Mobile Clinical Research Contact:

Jennifer Spinks

info@apexmobilecr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ScienceMedia