Swedish Match publishes annual report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Match's annual report for 2021 has been published and is available at the Group's website.

The annual report describes Swedish Match's operations, strategy and financial development and is available to download at www.swedishmatch.com/annual-reports.

Contact:

Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46 70 938 0173

