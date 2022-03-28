Children's Minnesota named a Leader in LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality

Children's Minnesota earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Healthcare Equality Index

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Minnesota received the designation of "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The HEI strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe and supported when seeking care.

"Every child deserves access to high-quality healthcare and to feel respected by their provider, regardless of their identity. This designation underscores our commitment as the kid experts to build a better future for all children by centering diversity, equity, and inclusion into the heart of everything we do," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "This honor also recognizes our commitment to creating a space where everyone who comes through our doors feels valued, supported and respected, from our incredible employees to our volunteers and guests."

The HEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. Children's Minnesota was among 496 healthcare providers nationwide earning the top score of 100. A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey. The HEI evaluates and scores facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.

LGBTQ+ patient services and support.

Employee benefits and policies.

Patient and community engagement.

In addition to active survey participants, the HRC Foundation proactively researched the key policies for LGBTQ+ inclusion at over 1,300 non-participating hospitals. These hospitals were much less likely to have LGBTQ+ non-discrimination policies in place.

"Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the healthcare industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice," said Tari Hanneman, director of health and aging at The Human Rights Campaign.

