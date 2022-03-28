Via joins the LOUD team with over 30 years experience and deep expertise in the sales and marketing sectors

BOTHELL, Wash., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOUD Audio LLC announces the hiring of David Via as its new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Throughout his 30-year career, David has held positions in Product Management, Artist Relations, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development.

David Via Joins LOUD Audio LLC as Vice President of Sales & Marketing (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to join the Loud team," said Via. "This is a new LOUD- a progressive company with a vision to the future."

Before joining the LOUD team, David was VP of Marketing at Zoom North America, after spending 13 years at D'Addario as VP of Sales & International Business Development. He has been responsible for a multitude of successful product launches across the MI space, as well as consumer electronics channels.

Via continued, "As we continue to grow our MI business, leveraging the revered Mackie brand to expand our presence in the creator market will be an exciting and rewarding opportunity for myself and the LOUD Audio company."

"David's innovative mindset and passion for the industry are unmatched, " said CEO, Alex Nelson. We are excited to see David join our team and share his expertise and skill set to further our sales and marketing goals."

About Mackie

Mackie is a live sound, recording, and creator audio gear brand with a long history in the music industry and a passion to design and build innovative products for people that live to create. Grounded in a design philosophy of affordability, ease of use, excellent sound, and Built-Like-A-Tank™ quality, so anyone can take the stage with confidence. Mackie is a subsidiary of LOUD Audio, LLC.

For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com .

For more information on LOUD Audio, LLC, visit www.loudaudio.com .

