Denny's Seeks to Help Americans Impacted by Rising Inflation with $6.99 Endless Breakfast Promotion

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As inflation reaches historic levels and Americans face rising prices at gas pumps and sticker shock at supermarket checkouts, America's Diner is offering Americans what they are so desperately seeking right now – value for their money – with the launch of a new Endless Breakfast promotion. Now through June 21, Denny's is helping individuals and families stretch their dollars by offering endless fluffy buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and crispy hash browns starting at $6.99*.

"As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny's is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny's has never been better."

Dillon continued, "We successfully tested Endless Breakfast extensively prior to the pandemic. As inflation is on everyone's minds and continues to impact Americans everywhere, we knew this was the perfect time to launch this deal. Now, Denny's is one of the only places you can fill up and leave knowing you got the most for your money."

This promotion is truly a breakfast lover's dream – it's literally never ending – but on top of that, guests can upgrade and add unlimited delicious crispy bacon or sausage to the meal for an extra $.99** – underscoring Denny's commitment to providing its guests great-tasting value.

Endless Breakfast is the latest promotion in Denny's Open for Anything brand campaign that launched in February with the Social Stars Influenced Menu. Open for Anything represents everything that's been core to Denny's vibe for nearly 70 years: that Denny's is always open to guests from all different backgrounds to be who they want, with the people they want, over the food they want, whenever they want.

The limited time Endless Breakfast promotion is available through June 21 for dine-in only. To find the nearest Denny's location, visit: https://www.dennys.com/

*Pricing is subject to your local market: Endless Breakfast is $8.99 in select states.

**Pricing is subject to your local market: Endless Breakfast's bacon or sausage option is an additional $1.49 in select states.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

