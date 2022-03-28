ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN BOONEVILLE, MISS.

At 413 N. 2nd St.

BOONEVILLE, Miss., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 413 N. 2nd St.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 662-480-4006 or visit myelitept.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Ryan Shotts earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He is certified in dry needling and blood flow restriction therapy.

Shotts, who played college baseball, is passionate about treating athletes, whether for injury prevention or post-operative therapy. He also specializes in treating acute injury and chronic pain conditions.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Elite has area clinics in Baldwyn, Corinth, Iuka, Saltillo, Mooreville, Fulton, New Albany and Tupelo and more than 30 in Mississippi.

Elite offers 24-hour access to care and works with all insurance types.

