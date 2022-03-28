FLIGHT by Yuengling and Imagine Dragons Announce Official Summer 2022 Concert Tour Partnership

FLIGHT, the Next Generation of Light Beer, Raises the Bar on summer fun with a specialty can package and Imagine Dragons VIP Tour Sweepstakes

POTTSVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced today that FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer, is partnering with Imagine Dragons, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning American pop rock band, for its summer 2022 Mercury Tour. The partnership brings music and beer lovers together for a once in a lifetime opportunity to win an epic VIP experience with Imagine Dragons and amazing, instant-win prizes all summer long in association with FLIGHT promotional activity.

"Yuengling and Imagine Dragons are raising the bar when it comes to summer fun and creating one-of-a-kind music experiences for our fans," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member. "It's an amazing collaboration for FLIGHT by Yuengling, our low-carb upscale light brand, to align with such a great band that is known for their high-energy, entertaining performances."

FLIGHT by Yuengling's partnership with Imagine Dragons includes an on-pack VIP Experience sweepstakes and concert ticket opportunities for winners across Yuengling's 23-state footprint. Retail displays will feature Imagine Dragons signage, co-branded speakers and special limited-edition Imagine Dragons 12 pack cans of FLIGHT by Yuengling. In bars and restaurants, fans can look for FLIGHT promotions featuring co-branded aluminum cups throughout the summer. QR codes on the FLIGHT 12oz cans and aluminum cups will lead to the latest Imagine Dragons music for fans to enjoy.

Starting in May, consumers can enter daily by scanning the special 12 pack can packages to win one of five VIP prize packs. VIP winners will be flown to a select Imagine Dragons show to enjoy a VIP lounge and bar with an augmented reality photo experience and have access to exclusive merchandise. Fans are also rewarded all summer long with instant win prizes like Uber and DoorDash gift cards, FLIGHT by Yuengling swag and more. FLIGHT drinkers can also enter to win the VIP experience sweepstakes at bars and restaurants by scanning the QR code on signs and coasters.

Additionally, as part of the FLIGHT by Yuengling summer collaboration, Yuengling will be joining the band in donating to the Tyler Robinson Foundation—which the band helped found with the Robinson family in 2013 after their son, Tyler Robinson, passed away from Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Every year, Imagine Dragons donates to and helps to raise millions for the foundation, which aims to strengthen families financially and emotionally impacted by a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

This unique collaboration between FLIGHT by Yuengling and Imagine Dragons is the first of its kind for America's Oldest Brewery®. Born from six generations of brewing expertise, FLIGHT by Yuengling is the Next Generation of Light Beer™ that combines superior taste with low carbs and calories. A leader in the light beer refreshment category, FLIGHT contains 2.6 grams of carbs, 95 calories and 4.2% ABV. For more information about FLIGHT by Yuengling, and to stay up to date about all the latest Imagine Dragons VIP summer tour experiences, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Premium Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning American pop rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada. Formed in 2009 as a self-identifying "genreless" band, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with their series of independently released EPs before their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with their 2012 EP, "Continued Silence." The band's 2012 full-length album, "Night Visions," entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track, "Radioactive," topped Billboard's "Hot Rock Songs" chart; won a GRAMMY for "Best Rock Performance;" and achieved RIAA Diamond status. The band saw continued success with their subsequent albums: "Smoke + Mirrors," "Evolve," "Origins," and most recently, "Mercury: Act 1." Today, Imagine Dragons is one of the best-selling rock bands of all time with 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams. You can hear their current singles, "Enemy" and "Bones", both out now.

