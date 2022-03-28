Hicks Thomas Attorney Named to 2022 List of Texas Rising Stars

Exclusive listing recognizes the top young lawyers in the state

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Allison Fisher has been selected to the 2022 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing that recognizes the top 2.5 percent of young lawyers in Texas.

Ms. Fisher was selected through a rigorous Super Lawyers selection process. To be eligible, lawyers must be either 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Ms. Fisher is recognized for her work in civil litigation defense. She focuses her practice on a wide range of commercial litigation matters and has extensive experience in environmental, personal injury and business litigation. From drafting pleadings to taking depositions, Ms. Fisher plays an important role in working with the trial team to prepare complex cases for trial. She received her law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

"Allison is a perfect example of the great young talent we have on our team," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "She works tirelessly on behalf of our clients and has proven to be an integral part of our trial team. This recognition is well-deserved."

The Rising Stars list is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters. The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine. To learn more about Ms. Fisher's honor, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets, and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

