John Theurer Cancer Center Treats First Patient in U.S. with Investigational New Treatment for Brain Cancer

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, New Jersey's top ranked cancer center, according to U.S. News & World Report, announced today that it has treated the first patient in the country with DSP-0390, an investigational new drug for relapsed glioblastoma (GBM) and other anaplastic gliomas.

Glioblastoma (GBM) is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer that often recurs despite standard treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. Survival beyond five years is rare, and new treatments are gravely needed.

DSP-0390, an investigational new agent developed by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, is an inhibitor of emopamil-binding protein (EBP), a molecule in cholesterol biosynthesis. DSP-0390 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nor has its safety and efficacy been established.

"Our bodies need cholesterol to build healthy cells and for those cells to signal one- another," said Samuel A. Goldlust, M.D., Medical Director of Neuro-Oncology. "But GBM cells can force the production of cholesterol into overdrive, leading to tumor growth and blocking EPB may inhibit this growth."

This multicenter, global Phase 1/2 study is planned to enroll 70 patients at five brain tumor centers in the U.S. and Japan.

"Clinical trials in GBM have taught us that traditional treatments are not enough to defeat this challenging tumor," said George J. Kaptain M.D., Director of Neurosurgical Oncology. "It is a privilege to be able to offer our patients streamlined access to novel, investigational molecularly targeted therapies like DSP -0390, in our ongoing pursuit of treatments to help maximize survival and minimize side effects."

John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. To learn more about this trial (NCT 05023551) and for more information about all brain tumor clinical trials occurring at John Theurer Cancer Center, call 551-996-5266 or visit clinical trials at John Theurer Cancer Center

