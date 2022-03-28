Quickline Communications Selects Aviat for Rural Broadband

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Quickline Communications (Quickline), one of the largest wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) in the UK, has selected Aviat Multi-Band radios to deliver highly reliable 10 Gbps capacity over extended distances to expand its business. Subscriber growth had reached the point where Quickline's existing licensed microwave links made it difficult to support new business and residential customers at the speeds they want and reliability they need.

"We were searching for a solution to deliver 10 Gbps over 10-12 km distances, and to ensure network reliability even in heavy rain," says Andris Uplejs, head of new infrastructure at Quickline Communications. "We also wanted the flexibility to use both low- and mid-frequency bands for distance along with E-band to deliver high capacity. Aviat Multi-Band radios have turned out to be the ideal solution for us."

Aviat and Quickline will be presenting the technology and application jointly at the UK WISPA Spring 2022 Members Meeting at the Hilton London Paddington, 30-31 March 2022, and will host a live demonstration of the Aviat Multi-Band radios.

Aviat's WTM 4800 is the industry's only single box Multi-Band radio, compared to alternative solutions that need two, three and even four separate boxes. Aviat's Multi-Band solutions include extended distance options for link distances up to 20km. Because of its simple configuration, the WTM 4800 reduces installation expenses, cutting Total Cost of Ownership, and improving reliability. The single box solution also enables the radios to be more easily deployed on lighter pole structures often used by Quickline and other WISPs in rural areas where towers may not be available.

"Aviat is the leader in wireless transport for the North American rural broadband segment and this win demonstrates our value proposition for ISPs in other countries as well," said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "Successful, forward-thinking ISPs like Quickline can leverage Aviat technology to close the gap between those who have fast, reliable internet access and those who do not."

Quickline uses Aviat's cloud-based tool, Aviat Design, to plan their links and purchases the radios, antennas, and accessories from the online Aviat Store. The store is open for business 24/7 and can be accessed through the Aviat Cloud at https://aviatcloud.com/Splash/Index.aspx.

