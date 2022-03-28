SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Sesame Workshop Celebrate Grand Opening of Sesame Place San Diego, First West Coast Park Based on the Iconic Sesame Street Show

Sesame Place San Diego is Now Open!

First Sesame Place on the West Coast, and second in the country, officially welcomes guests into the beloved Sesame Street Neighborhood

Park offerings include Sesame Street-themed rides, exciting water attractions, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, daily live character shows, and award-winning parade

All-New show "Welcome to Our Street!" starring Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita, and Cookie Monster debuts at park

Park opens as Certified Autism Center as designated by The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES)

Season Passes available now for the best value with unlimited visits year-round

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street®, have officially opened Sesame Place San Diego, the newest theme park in California and the first Sesame Place on the West Coast. The all-new theme park is full of immersive experiences and admission provides access to all water attractions and family-friendly dry rides, plus entertainment offerings likes shows and a parade, along with so much more. Sesame Place is the second theme park of its kind in the United States and the perfect getaway for families and kids of all ages.

The all-new park is sure to be the must-visit destination for any time of the year with a perfect mixture of water slides and attractions, rides, shows, a parade and so much more in one experience. Sesame Place offers 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, including a family-friendly rollercoaster, wave pool and lazy river, plus rides and waters slides, all included with park admission. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, park-goers on the West Coast will finally be able to easily hug their favorite furry friends and take a stroll through the beloved Sesame Street neighborhood. Kids will get the chance to play in a world that plays back through immersive physical and digital character experiences, including an unforgettable immersive experience at the iconic Sesame Street Neighborhood.

"This is a great time for the company as we open the doors to sunny days at Sesame Place and welcome guests from all over to experience this new theme park," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. "We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Sesame Workshop. We are continuing the legacy we started 42 years ago together by creating a second theme park in the United States where children and guests can laugh, learn and enjoy playing in a fun and meaningful way. This park is part of a big year for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment as we have opened new attractions already in 2022 across multiple parks as part of our overall business strategy and will continue to expand our offerings in the coming years with exciting experiences for our guests."

With exciting surprises on every corner, kids and parents alike will have never-ending adventures waiting for them including a Sesame Street parade, an engaging musical play area, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and a never-before-seen live character show. "Welcome To Our Street" stars beloved characters Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita, and Cookie Monster as they all work together to find the perfect way to welcome their friends to Sesame Street. Offered a few times a day, the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade is filled with contemporary tunes, Sesame Street favorites plus performers jumping rope, hula hooping, and moving & grooving with their Sesame Street friends. It's a parade that's sure to get everyone in the mood for a party!

"This moment has been over 40 years in the making," said Ed Wells, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Media and Education, Sesame Workshop. "Since the first Sesame Place launched in 1980, it has been one of the best ways for kids and families to interact with the Sesame brand and their favorite characters, up close and in person. We are thrilled to continue expanding our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment with the introduction of Sesame Place San Diego, the West Coast's only standalone theme park based entirely on Sesame Street. This park is full of new interactive, entertaining, and playful learning experiences for families and continues our mission of helping kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."

With a sunny forecast year-round in San Diego, guests will splash through 11 water attractions including Big Bird's Beach with a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California. The little ones will splish and splash in areas made just for their size at Elmo's Silly Sand Slides, a colorful, hands-on water adventure with 6 slippery slides and lots of splashy fun, or spend endless time at The Count's Splash Castle, a multi-level, interactive, water-play attraction with a 500-gallon water bucket drop. Sesame Place is a place that everyone can enjoy together! From a child's first roller coaster ride to an imaginary trip to outer space in an Elmo-themed rocket ship, the rides at Sesame Place are designed with everyone's favorite furry friends in mind. The fun continues throughout the year at Sesame Place with family-friendly events such as The Count's Halloween Spooktacular and A Very Furry Christmas.

Sesame Place San Diego opens as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Sesame Place San Diego mirrors Sesame Place Philadelphia, which was the first theme park in the world to achieve this designation. Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training was completed prior to the park's opening, and robust pre-visit planning resources, including a park-specific sensory guide are featured on its website, making it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child's specific needs and accommodations. Designated quiet rooms with comfortable seating are located in the park near Sesame Souvenirs.

Guests can experience all of the park's offerings with a single day admission ticket for $64.99. For the Sesame Street fans who want to visit their favorite furry friends endless times, a 2022 Season Pass to Sesame Place San Diego starting at $132/year or monthly payments of $22/month for only sixth months provides unlimited visits with no blockout dates. Season Pass holders are the first to receive news and information about Sesame Place San Diego and are invited to special events throughout the year plus receive free parking, free guest tickets, access to all seasonal events and discounts on tickets, merchandise, ride again privileges, and more.*

For fans who want to visit Sesame Place AND SeaWorld San Diego, they can add SeaWorld to their Sesame Place Season Pass for unlimited visits to both parks starting at only an additional $7.25/month. For more information and to purchase Season Passes visit https://sesameplace.com/san-diego/season-pass.

41 Years of Exclusive Partnership in Sesame Street-Inspired Giggles and Smiles



SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. has been Sesame Workshop's exclusive theme park partner in the United States since the 1980 opening of Sesame Place in Philadelphia. The partnership has grown to provide entertainment and fun for all ages at each SeaWorld and Busch Gardens park. SeaWorld San Diego expanded offerings in its children's area and opened Sesame Street Bay of Play in 2008 followed by Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Sesame Street Forest of Fun in 2009, Busch Gardens Tampa's Sesame Street Safari of Fun in 2010, SeaWorld San Antonio's Sesame Street Bay of Play in 2011 and most recently in 2019, SeaWorld Orlando opened Sesame Street Land, a 6-acre land with over 30 ways to play, including six themed rides, wet and dry play areas, an interactive neighborhood, and the park's first-ever award-winning Sesame Street parade. Sesame Street Land was voted #1 Best New Amusement Park Attraction for 2019 (USA Today, 2020).

Sesame Place is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle. For more information visit SesamePlaceSanDiego .com and follow Sesame Place San Diego on Facebook and @SesamePlaceCa on Instagram.

About SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,100 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

Media Contacts

Sesame Place

Tracy Spahr

Spc.pr@SesamePlace.com

619.226.3849

Sesame Workshop:

Beatrice Chow

beatrice.chow@sesame.org

212.875.6586

