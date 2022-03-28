Singularity Future Technology Formally Launches New Website

Branding and Image Align with Successful Growth and Momentum in Cryptocurrency and Other New Markets

Great Neck, N.Y., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGLY) today announced the formal launch of its new corporate website. Singularity Future Technology's website is designed to better highlight the Company's successful growth and momentum in cryptocurrency, Blockchain and other new markets. In addition to providing resources to customers, partners and investors, the website is designed to showcase the Company's expanding business portfolio, services and solutions whilst highlighting its long-term strategy and leadership vision.

(PRNewsfoto/Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Singularity Future Technology, a Nasdaq-listed company, is revolutionizing cryptocurrency, Blockchain and other new markets by focusing on innovative solutions for globally interconnected networks and establishing state-of-the-art crypto mining pools. As the technology landscape constantly shifts, the Company strives to provide its clients frictionless involvement and a growth-enabling ecosystem in this ever-changing space.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yang "Leo" Jie, commented, "We have been aggressively expanding in rapid growth areas and are excited with the launch of our new corporate website, which aligns with our business strategy and leadership vision for the fast evolving cryptocurrency, Blockchain and other new markets we serve. Our team designed the sleek new site to be informative and scalable as we continue to drive growth. The timing made sense for us to formally launch now given our recent high profile announcement to enter the greenfield distributed storage market, which we expect will build on our successful bitcoin mining asset and Blockchain businesses. We expect our new corporate website will also serve as an excellent resource to help customers and partners better understand the breadth of our capabilities, while also serving as a powerful sales engine for our team."

About Singularity Future Technology Ltd.(NASDAQ: SGLY)

On January 3, 2022, the Company changed its name from Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY). Since 2020, it has been developing a presence in the revolutionized Blockchain supply management area by focusing on innovative solutions for globally interconnected networks and establishing state-of-the-art crypto mining pools. As the Blockchain landscape constantly shifts, the Company strives to provide frictionless involvement and a growth-enabling ecosystem for its clients in this ever-changing space. The Company is building on its long track record of success as a global logistics and ship management services company, founded in 2001 in New York, with subsidiaries in New York, Houston, Montreal, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Ningbo, China. The Company has provided customers throughout the world with all of their shipping logistics and agency needs as a full-service provider. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.singularity.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include SGLY's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on SGLY's operations, the demand for SGLY's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Moreover, the value of cryptocurrencies may fluctuate significantly over time, and the success of the JV and its products are not assured. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. SGLY's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. SGLY disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

