Solera Health Launches Digestive Health Offering with Best-in-Class Digital Therapy Solutions: Oshi Health and Vivante Health

Solera's new Digestive Health network adds to the company's growing suite of programs tackling the costliest chronic conditions including Mental & Behavioral Health, Musculoskeletal, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Management, and Tobacco Cessation

PHOENIX , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health , the premier platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announces the launch of its new Digestive Health offering with leading digital therapy solutions: Oshi Health and Vivante Health. These new network partners continue Solera's strategy of bringing programs that address the diverse clinical needs of their payer and employer member populations. All network partners were carefully selected after an extensive vetting process to ensure that they met Solera's high standards for efficacy and customer satisfaction. With Solera's unique value-based payment model, payers and employers get high-quality solutions focused on engagement and industry benchmarked outcomes.

Digestive Health is a broad category encompassing a variety of gastrointestinal symptoms and disorders including autoimmune (inflammatory bowel disease, celiac), cancers, structural problems, and motility disorders. Common examples of motility disorders include functional constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) as well as diseases of gut-brain interaction where there is frequently a mental and physical causal connection. High prevalence structural disorders include conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), hemorrhoids, and diverticular disease.

"Digestive Health diseases affect nearly one in five Americans and cost more than $140B per year in direct and indirect costs to employers and health plans," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera Health. "These conditions are often hard to diagnose and treat, but with our curated network of world-class digital solutions in Oshi and Vivante, we are dramatically simplifying access for member populations by speeding up time to diagnosis and driving improved outcomes. More than just building this partner network, we also help drive member enrollment and engagement to maximize cost savings and deliver an all-encompassing solution."

Powered by Solera's proprietary matching algorithm, built and refined by millions of real member responses, payers and employers will optimize spend and maximize engagement by pairing each individual to the solution they would likely benefit from most. With the need for just one agreement and technical integration, Solera enables both the rapid launch of condition programs and substantial operational savings by taking on the burden of point solution management. Included with all program offerings is a real-time data and analytics engine, thereby allowing seamless measurement of progress and care.

Oshi Health

Oshi Health has redesigned digestive health care around what patients really need and want: convenient, supportive care that quickly achieves sustainable symptom control. Oshi's integrated team of GI specialists work together to make a diagnosis and provide integrated care including medication, dietary and psychosocial interventions, and site-of-care coordination with in-network, high-value partners when procedures or infusions are necessary. This care delivery model and iterative care plan quickly gets to the root of a patient's condition and enables symptom improvement and control within 10-12 weeks.

"Relationship-based care, delivered virtually with a high-touch, high-frequency model, gets people feeling better, faster," said Sam Holliday, CEO, Oshi Health. "Solera is shining its spotlight on the prevalence of uncontrolled GI symptoms and prolonged, unnecessary suffering – as well as the opportunity for significant reductions in avoidable procedures, ER visits, and high-cost medication use. This kind of meaningful partnership can break the stigma around digestive health and unlock access to better care at a lower cost for millions of people."

Vivante Health

Vivante Health is reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Vivante Health's unique, patient-centric approach provides an all-in-one digestive health solution, enabling the company to achieve patient outcomes at scale and lower GI costs for employers and health plans. Their digestive health program, GIThrive, combines clinically-backed interactive tech, a novel device delivering longitudinal data for targeted nutrition counseling, and 24/7 personal care team support to improve members' digestive health. Vivante currently works with several Fortune 500 companies and leading health plans across the country and has published studies to support their solution.

"We're excited to partner with Solera and pair our ability to deliver positive patient outcomes at scale with their innovative platform," said Bill Snyder, CEO, Vivante Health. "We're driven by our mission to improve the digestive health of the members we serve. This partnership will build on the work we are currently doing with several leading health plans across the US. It is great to see Solera focus on digestive disease, a condition that affects millions of Americans."

About Solera

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people seamlessly to better health solutions, while providing payers and employers the tools to manage providers and outcomes across conditions. Solera's platform provides a marketplace of curated networks of digital and community point solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral, and social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution and helps keep them engaged for successful health outcomes. To learn more about Solera's partnerships and offerings, or how we can help member populations, contact us today at www.soleranetwork.com .

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned gastrointestinal care experience. Its virtual, patient-centered care delivery model is built to provide diagnosis and multidisciplinary care for GI conditions, and to empower people to gain significant and lasting control of their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Oshi Health works with innovative employers and health insurance partners to scale access to their employees and members as a covered benefit, in turn, reducing overall healthcare cost and improving productivity in life and at work. Oshi Heath was launched in 2020 to improve the lives of people with gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit www.oshihealth.com .

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one digestive health program, GIThrive, empowers people—through innovative technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. GIThrive has the ability to integrate within clients' existing provider framework. Vivante Health provides positive patient outcomes at scale for large employers, including multiple fortune 500 companies and leading health plans. For more information on how Vivante Health lowers the cost of care for employers and health plans, visit www.vivantehealth.com or email info@vivantehealth.com.

