Taiwan Textile Industry Reveals Cutting-Edge Sustainable Textile Technology on 28th of March

TAIPEI, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The apparel industry makes an important part of the global economy, however, it also damages the environment excessively. Apparel production makes up 10% of the carbon emissions, dries up water sources, and pollutes the land with 85% of all textiles go to the dump each year. As textile industry faces increasing global pressure to make changes, it is worth to note that Taiwan's textile industry has strong knowledge and expertise on material innovations which designs and creates sustainable fabrics using natural and recyclable materials with eco-friendly energy.

Over the years, Taiwan has become the top choice of many international leading brands in going green. To assist Taiwan's textile industry further its' efforts on expanding their green products to the global market, with the support of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) has planned a three-episode online new product launch program that is set to release in March, April and May.

In this month, TTF will be focusing on technologies that turn waste into fabrics. In April, we will take you on a tour to see how textile companies turn their manufacturing process green. And in May, TTF will walk through the latest concepts of circular fashion developed by leading textile manufacturers and how it transforms consumer's purchase and consumption habits.

Sustainable Textile Solutions Online New Product Launch: Recycling Waste (PRNewswire)

(28th of Mar., 9PM EST) Sustainable Textile Solutions Online New Product Launch: Recycling Waste

FENC's TopGreen® ChemCycle process brings those hard-to-recycle PET products back to life through special chemical treatments.

Foremost Group uses pineapple leaf to produce NUPELLE®, 100% Eco-friendly and DMF-free vegan leather.

G-Fun Industrial Corp.'s OneShell™ makes sure everything in a jacket, from fabric to TPU membrane to accessories, are recyclable.

Libolon operates garment recycling program that recycles used polyester and reproduces sustainable raw material.

Super Textile Corporation creates bio-degradable fabrics by combine pineapple leaf fiber and recycled PET bottles.

The online streaming event will be held via TTF's Textile Export Promotion Project official Facebook and YouTube on Mar. 28th at 9:00PM EST, do not miss this valuable opportunity to be the first one to see the revolutionary changes in the textile industry.

Visit the TEPP project website: http://export.textiles.org.tw/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF)