TIAA Clients Recognized for Excellence in Financial Education and Inclusion

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA and three of its defined contribution plan clients earned three 2022 Eddy Awards for their campaigns to improve plan participants' financial education.

Sponsored by Pensions & Investments, a leading publication for pension, portfolio and investment management executives, the Eddy Awards recognize best practices in offering investment and financial education to defined contribution plan participants.

"It is great to see these institutions being recognized for their commitment to building better financial wellness programs for their workforce," said Paul DiCesare of TIAA's Workplace Retirement Enrollment and Education team. "We are proud to continue working with our clients to deliver dignified retirements."

Details on the awards and winners:

The conversions and consolidations category recognizes campaigns devoted to explaining the move to a new record-keeper and the consolidations of record-keepers by 403(b) plans:

University of San Francisco – First place for its campaign focused on engaging participants on the ease of saving and preparing for retirement with just one service provider, yielding an uptick in voluntary participation rates.

The special projects category showcases special investment education and communication programs through simple engagements or complex multi-pronged campaigns:

NYU Langone Health – Second place (tie) for its campaign highlighting in-plan lifetime income solutions and resources available to employees to help them build confidence in retirement readiness and improve outcomes as measured by the ability to meet/exceed average income replacement ratios of 80%. The result was more voluntary participation in the retirement plan and retirement readiness steadily improving.

The State University of New York ( SUNY ) – Second place (tie) for its education campaign highlighting four new ESG investments in its investment menu (in addition to the two already available). SUNY proposed tying this launch into an Earth Day message and partnered with TIAA to deliver communications, webinars, tools and resources to help participants learn about ESG investing.

