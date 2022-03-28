Vejii Launches Vegan Fried Chick*n (VFC) an Iconic UK Brand on Vejii Express and VEDGEco

VANCOUVER BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a distribution and marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with VFC Foods Ltd. ("VFC"), whereby the Company will purchase, market and promote VFC fried Chick*n products in the US market through ShopVeji.com , and its Food Service products through VEDGEco.com . Under the terms of the agreement, VFC is committing capital to marketing services with Vejii, along with distribution through the Company's network of fulfillment centers. VFC is an iconic UK-based brand, co-founded by Matthew Glover, animal rights activist and the co-creator of the Veganuary movement, which has amassed traction with consumers globally.

Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CNW Group/Vejii Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

VFC has recently launched in the US on ShopVejii.com, the Company's online retail marketplace, and will soon be launching its food-service products for restaurants and grocers through VEDGEco.com, with its first shipment currently en route to Hawaii, where VFC will be featured together with VEDGEco at the Hawaii Hotel and Restaurant Show. The market for plant-based chicken alternatives has been heating up, and VFC has already gained a viral following within the vegan community. According to a recent report from market analysis provider SPINS, the plant-based chicken market is growing at nearly 18 percent, while the animal-based poultry industry has grown at 4 percent.

"At Vejii we are committed to providing our customers with access to an increasing number of in-demand and upcoming products. VFC is one of many brands to onboard across both our retail and wholesale channels, showcasing Vejii's value as a full-service partner to the most innovative brands within the industry. We offer brands everything from direct-to-consumer (DTC) to business-to-business (B2B) fulfillment across our cold-chain logistics network as well as a host of other services including paid digital and social media influencer marketing that helps brands gain awareness within the online community." said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii

Following its recent acquisitions of VeganEssentials.com , and VEDGEco.com , combined with the Company's digital marketplace at ShopVejii.com , Vejii operates 5 regionalized distribution centers, strategically located to provide full continental coverage in the US and Hawaii, which includes direct-to-consumer shipments for retail as well as wholesale distribution to independent restaurants and grocers. The Company continues to work with and support international brands entering the US market including VFC, Notco, FutureFarms, OmniPork, Boosh Foods, Nabati, Blender Bites, Sol Cuisine, and more. Vejii's reach through its retail and wholesale platform provides brands with access to a national audience of ethically-aligned consumers.

About VFC

VFC was founded in the UK by Matthew Glover (co-founder of Veganuary) and renowned chef and restaurateur Adam Lyons. Its aims are to end the injustice of factory farming and inspire people to "cluck the system" and choose vegan foods. Its mission statement reads: Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, factory farming, and slaughterhouses. We applaud those who fight serious injustice with placards and demonstrations, with letters to MPs. We salute those who take to the streets with megaphones or lock themselves to railings. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with great food. This is our sit-down protest.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates the US.-based Veg Essentials LLC ( VeganEssentials.com ), a staple of the plant-based community. Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributes more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco USA Inc. ( VEDGEco.com ). Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii, and launched in 2020 VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the US.

For more information please visit VejiiHoldings.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Kory Zelickson

Director and CEO

