Aphelion Aerospace secures investment from The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphelion Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado is establishing itself as a one-stop-shop for low-cost small satellite integration and on-demand launch operations from practically anywhere around the world. Aphelion announced today that it has received significant investment from strategic investors including The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio. These investments are part of Aphelion's Seed round which the company is running in parallel with their equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.

Aphelion CEO Miguel Ayala and CTO Matthew Travis indicate that these investments will help them continue pushing forward with the development of their suborbital launch vehicle technology demonstrator. They plan to conduct low-altitude suborbital demonstration launches by the end of the year to prove out their green non-toxic, non-cryogenic propulsion technology in flight.

Based on the caliber and background of their board advisors and investors, it is clear that the Aphelion team is positioning to become a strong player in the space industry. Last year, Aphelion announced that Edward Mango, former Program Manager of the NASA Commercial Crew Transportation Program had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Mango is one of the key NASA leaders behind the success of SpaceX. Aphelion also announced that Kevin Rice, former Director of Business Management at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Rice practically wrote the book on business management for NASA. In addition, Aphelion announced that Geoff Brim, former VP of Product Management at Deutsche Telekom had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Brim evangelized digital transformation, data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics at Deutsche Telekom.

Now come Aphelion's visionary investors. Ben West of The Mercury Group is a US Air Force veteran. Before his years in finance, Ben was an F117A and F16 Crew Chief. He is well aware that military fighter jets use hydrazine in their emergency power units. He knows very well that hydrazine is extremely toxic and thus costly and slow to deal with. He is also aware that other uses of hydrazine include spacecraft propulsion. Hearing that Aphelion had developed a propulsion technology that could essentially replace anything hydrazine powered was music to his ears. Ben feels excited to back Aphelion with investment and plans to continue supporting Aphelion along its journey to bring this new technology to market.

Steven Williams, of Founder Advisors advises Aphelion on market strategy. Along with Steven, the Founder Advisors team provides corporate and business strategy advisory to Aphelion. They are composed of accomplished aerospace and tech entrepreneurs and executives like Steven. Some have spent years in launch vehicle development at companies such as Lockheed Martin. These guys truly understand and value the business model that Aphelion is structuring for bundled small satellite integration and launch services.

James Graham, CEO of Richtr Financial Studio, is an ardent supporter of Aphelion's possibilities. Richtr Financial Studio supports Aphelion with financial and accounting services. They are a powerhouse for startups that are poised for exponential growth.

